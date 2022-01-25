Temba Mliswa claims Mutsvangwa pimps his wife Monica – VIDEO

Outspoken Norton MP Temba Mliswa makes sensational claims that Zanu PF spokesman Chris Mutsvangwa pimps his wife, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, to get favours from President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In an interview with Lance Guma on Nehanda TV last week, Mliswa accused Mutsvangwa of surviving on bad-mouthing others to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He added that he was told by “some comrades who were in the (liberation) struggle” that the war veterans leader “compromised his wife” to get positions.