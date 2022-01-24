Severe weather alert for Zimbabwe from Monday – SABC (WATCH)

The Zimbabwe government has raised a severe weather alert from Monday. Harare announced that the tropical depression is now evolving in the Mozambique Channel and has been intensifying for the past few hours due to warm waters of the channel.
