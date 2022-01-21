Lance Guma speaks to Temba Mliswa on a variety of controversial subjects – WATCH

Norton MP Temba Mliswa is never far from controversy. In this no holds barred interview, Lance Guma speaks to the outspoken legislator on a variety of issues.

The treatment of Marry Chiwenga by estranged husband Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, the sacking of State Security Minister Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube, his high profile affair with Australia based Susan Mutami, is he related to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, is it true he was sponsored by controversial businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei to win the seat in the Norton constituency.

Mliswa also responds to accusations from UK based businessman Paul Westwood who alleges the then Zanu PF senior official took advantage of his position in the ruling party and chaotic indigenisation laws to seize his company Noshio Motors. These and many other topics are on the table.