Defiant student leader Takudzwa Ngadziore speaks on release from prison

Watch freed Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) president Takudzwa Ngadziore speaking on his release from remand prison and remaining as defiant as ever.

Ngadziore was arrested and jailed last month for protesting outside Impala Car Rental. The company is under pressure from campaigners to release details of the alleged use of one of their vehicles in the suspected abduction of another student activist, Tawanda Muchehiwa.

Muchehiwa was snatched in July by suspected Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) agents in Bulawayo and was tortured for three days. His abduction was caught on CCTV.