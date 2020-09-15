WATCH – ZINASU leader Ngadziore vows to protest at Impala Car Rental despite court order barring him 100 metres away

ZINASU president Takudzwa Ngadziore has vowed to stage a demonstration near the offices of Impala Car Rental who were implicated in Tawanda Muchehiwa’s abduction captured on CCTV.

The firebrand student leader was given ZWL 2000 bail on Monday.

The state alleged that Ngadziore partook in a peaceful demonstration outside Impala Car Rental premises with intentions to promote public violence, breach of peace or bigotry.

Ngadziore noted the bail conditions said he should stay 100 metres away from Impala Car Rental and being a law abiding citizen he would stage his protest 101 metres away from the premises.