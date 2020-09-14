WATCH – Vimby Vee drops ‘Mwari Vakanaka’ visuals

As the adage goes, “God is good all the time,” no matter what circumstances one is going through.

In the same vein gospel music prodigy Vimby Vee has dropped visuals of her latest gospel track titled Mwari Vakanaka, courtesy of Nash TV, confessing the unconditional goodness of God.

Vimby Vee in Mwari Vakanaka encourages believers that no matter what situation they are facing, whether they find themselves being deserted by family and friends or surrounded by enemies, the Lord is the good shepherd that is faithful all the time.