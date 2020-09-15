WATCH – Chin’ono says he was wrongly incarcerated because Mnangagwa believed he crossed line in exposing Drax Gate

Firebrand investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says his unlawful incarceration was ordered by President Emmerson Mnangagwa who believed he crossed the line by exposing the First Family’s involvement in the Drax Gate scandal that siphoned USD$ 60 million of Covid-19 funds.

Chin’ono urged other journalists to speak truth to power and expose corruption even if they risked being thrown in prison because it is the nature of the work they chose.

The self styled corruption buster says he has no regrets about exposing Mnangagwa’s family’s involvement in the Drax Gate scandal because he told the truth.