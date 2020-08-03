WATCH – ZINASU’s open letter to President Mnangagwa

Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) president Takudzwa Ngadziore sends open letter to President Emmerson Mnangagwa telling him to step down from office for failing to implement political and economic reforms.

Ngadziore stresses out that rampant corruption and political nepotism has immensely contributed to the nation’s economic turmoil.

The students’ union leader Ngadziore said the judiciary was captured and the security forces meant to protect citizens were the ones committing heinous crimes of state sponsored abductions, torture and assault on civilians.