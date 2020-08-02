Job Sikhala says “July 31 aftermath victory is coming!” – AUDIO

Fire brand MDC Alliance Vice Chairman and Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala has said that the July 31 protests that morphed into a national shutdown was a people’s victory.

The opposition leader who has been sending July 31 solidarity messages in hiding applauded citizens for being sophisticated by demonstrating in a manner that did not subscribe to the ZANU PF government’s script, averting state sponsored violence in the process.

Sikhala stressed that the MDC Alliance next Monday would disclose a road-map to guide the people to dislodge what he said was the corrupt ZANU PF government from power.