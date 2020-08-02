WATCH- MDC Alliance activists, lawyer narrate July 31 assault ordeal

MDC Alliance activists Joanah Mamombe, Netsai Marova and Cecilia Chimbiri and their lawyer Obey Shava in Harare this Friday claimed that security forces inflicted physical and emotional torture at a checkpoint when they were on their way to Harare Central Police Station.

In the video Shava appears in the driver’s seat of a vehicle narrating that security forces pulled them over saying they were not allowing anyone in Harare’s CBD because of the July 31 protests.

According to Shava a soldier falsely accused Chimbiri of insulting him before assaulting her with a Sjambok. A shaken Chimbiri seated in the back seat is heard crying in pain.

In the video shared by the state controlled broadcaster ZBC, they happen to interview suspicious bystanders who deny claims that anyone was assaulted. Its appears suspicious that while everyone else is being told to go back home, the bystanders are milling around without being harrassed.