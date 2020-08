President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s under-fire government has deployed dozens of heavily armed police and army units in Bulawayo this Sunday.

The deployment of army and police trucks in Bulawayo has been viewed as state paranoia to thwart any potential protests in the near future as political tensions continue to escalate in the country.

Firebrand political activist Job Sikhala on Friday stressed that the MDC Alliance would this Monday enroll a blueprint for further massive protests.