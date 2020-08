Bulawayo based political activist Tawanda Muchehiwa, (the nephew of journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu) who was abducted by state agents shows the injuries he sustained from his captors.

Muchehiwa who was found some 3 kilometers away from his home was allegedly beaten, burnt and forced to drink urine.

Several activists went into hiding after the state unleashed a violent clampdown on activists involved in the July 31 protests.