Zimbabwean activists participating in the July 31 protests in Cape Town, South Africa on Friday resisted efforts to be dispersed by a suspected Zimbabwean state agent Gibson Karimakuenda wearing a ZANU PF mask.

Karimakuenda drives a blue, Isuzu KB with the registration number CY54094. When he was heckled by the defiant activists on why he was attempting to disperse them he drove off.