WATCH – Student leaders petition Justice Minister over unlawful incarceration of Ngadziore

The Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) leadership led by the secretary general Tapiwanashe Chiriga have petitioned the Minister of Justice over the unlawful detention of their president Takudzwa Ngadziore.

Ngadziore was incarcerated on September 18 for holding a demonstration 101 metres away from Impala Car Rentals in protest against the state sponsored abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa which implicated the car hire company as an accomplice.

The firebrand ZINASU president was severely beaten and assaulted by suspected state agents for holding this demonstration. He was later surrendered into police custody.

Chiriga noted in the petition submitted making it clear Ngadziore is a victim of state thuggery orchestrated by their own chancellor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa.