Harare West MP Joanah Mamombe was finally released from her unlawful incarceration in Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison after Justice Muremba ordered her immediate release.

Justice Muremba in her Judgement ruled that the purposes of examining Mamombe’s mental state didn’t justify her incarceration at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison. Mamombe was met with relatives, friends and fellow comrades from the MDC Alliance when she left Chikurubi.