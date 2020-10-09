WATCH – Jacob Ngarivhume exposes the flaws in the justice system
Firebrand opposition activist Jacob Ngarivhume has exposed the flaws and irregularities in the justice system responsible for the unjust incarceration of ‘innocent’ civilians.
Ngarivhume bemoans that a significant forty percent of the prisoners he interacted with during his unlawful incarceration at Chikurubi maximum still claim their innocence.
The July 31 anti-corruption protest convener stressed that he was particularly touched by a man who is serving 20 years for a crime he didn’t commit simply because he wasn’t given a fair trial and judgement.