Catholic Bishops call out Mnangagwa’s administration for human rights violations – VIDEO

Catholic Bishops have come out guns blazing against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government for the human rights violations, gross corruption and mismanagement of the economy which have fuelled the Zimbabwean crisis.

The clergy men accused the current regime for sowing seeds of division among citizens, unconstitutionally militarising the health sector and subjecting ordinary citizens to abject poverty.

According to the Catholic Bishops the only thing the regime has brought to the masses is violence, bloodshed and distress which has caused untold suffering.