MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa and one of his deputies Welshman Ncube addressed mourners in Bulawayo during the burial of the late founding Organising Secretary Esaph Mdlongwa, the father of music legend Oskido. Thokozani Khupe was also in attendance.

Mdlongwa, a founder member of the MDC and former Pumula Luveve Member of Parliament, died this past week at the age of 73 at a Bulawayo private hospital after succumbing to Covid-19.