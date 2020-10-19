Watch as Misred again downplays crisis in Zimbabwe

Radio and TV personality Samantha Musa affectionately known by her moniker Misred this Sunday took to social media to downplay Zimbabwe’s on going crisis and castigate ordinary citizens for decampaigning their beloved nation by speaking against the political, economic and socio-economic ills bedevilling them.

Misred sensationally claimed wanton abductions, human rights violations and mismanagement of the economy was a common phenomenon in Africa that Zimbabweans should learn to deal with.

The controversial socialite argued that Zimbabweans should imitate Nigerians who she claimed would never speak ill of their country no matter how bad the situation. However Nigerians from all walks of life recently protested against police brutality in #EndSars campaign which gained global traction.