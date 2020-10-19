WATCH – Olinda slams MisRed for publicity stunt downplaying crisis in Zimbabwe

Outspoken UK based socialite Olinda Chapel has come out guns blazing against Radio and TV personality Misred for her comments downplaying the crisis in Zimbabwe.

In a no holds barred video Chapel cautioned Misred to stop being a loose canon seeking publicity with her wayward comments that were insensitive and hurtful to the victims of state sponsored abductions, torture and arbitrary arrests.

Chapel chastised shallow minded Misred that speaking against the current political, economic and socio-economic ills bedevilling the masses does not mean the people do not love their country.