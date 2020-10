If simplicity is the ultimate sophistication, then Maskiri and BlackArose’s latest duet Mabude illustrates that sometimes being simple is not banal but elegant.

In Mabude visuals unorthodox Zim Hip-hop rapper Maskiri demonstrates that he still has got the midas touch when it comes to dropping wicked rhymes.

BlackArose in Mabude also adds a unique flare which makes the video a must thrilling watch.