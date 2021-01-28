Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
PoliticsFeatured

Zimbabwe holds burial for 3 top leaders who died of COVID-19 – WATCH

8,603

The burials of Minister of Foreign Affairs Sibusiso Moyo, Transport Minister Joel Biggie Matiza and former head of Zimbabwe’s prisons Paradzai Zimondi — all COVID-19 cases — come hardly a week after President Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over the burials of a minister and a senior official of the ruling ZANU-PF party at the same national shrine.

 

“COVID-19 has taught us an important lesson that we are all mortal,” said Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, presiding at what he described as a “unique triple burial”

“It does not discriminate between the powerful and the weak, the privileged and the deprived, the haves and the have-nots. It is a ruthless juggernaut that leaves a trail of despair and desperation,” he said.

You might also like More from author
Comments