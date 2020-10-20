Vakuru episode 36 “Speech Preparation” – Doc Vikela skit

Outstanding comedian Doc Vikela is back again with his latest political satirical skit titled “Speech Preparation” that depicts President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s controversial role in fueling Zimbabwe’s ongoing crisis which has cascaded into multi faceted dimensions.

Vikela portrays Mnangagwa as a rigid leader who is failing to take into account the grievances of teachers, civic society and ordinary citizens in general as Zimbabwe’s crisis continues to implode.

This skit depicts Mnangagwa as a rhetoric leader who is failing to implement viable effective solutions to remedy the political, economic and socio-economic ills bedevilling the country.