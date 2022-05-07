‘Mnangagwa’s administration has manufactured poverty in Zimbabwe”, says Prof Gift Mugano.

Professor Mugano is a holder of a Ph.D., in Economics, from Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (2013), a Master of Science in Economics, from the University of Zimbabwe (2008), a Master of Science in Operations Research from the National University of Science and Technology (2007), and a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Economics, from the University of Zimbabwe (2004).