Andy Muridzo opens up on MTM and all his scandals | The Denny J Show

Afro Fusion musician Andy Muridzo gives an indepth no holds barred interview with Boyz Dze Tonaz TV (The Denny J Show) covering everything from his music, girlfriends, his relationship with Jah Prayzah and where it all went wrong.

Kudzai Andrew Ngwenya popularly known as Andy Muridzo is a Zimbabwean musician who is well known for his songs Dherira, Chidhafudhunda and Binocular among others.