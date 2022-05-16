Kuda Mahachi’s lawyer Nkosiyabo Sibanda speaks on child scalding allegations

Suspended SuperSport United player Kuda Mahachi’s lawyer Nkosiyabo Sibanda speaks on the child scalding allegations the Zimbabwean winger is facing and gives his side of the story.

Last week SuperSport United announced the suspension of their player over claims he assaulted his 4-year-old son and scalded him with boiling water.

“The club has suspended the player from all club football activities with immediate effect. He has been advised to attend to his family & the allegations against him.

“The matter is subject to judicial processes. The club will make no further comment at this time,” the club statement read.