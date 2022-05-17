WATCH: Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student

The Stellenbosch University student whose laptop and other belongings were urinated on by a fellow student laid charges of breaking and entering, malicious damage to property and racism on May 17.

Babalo Ndwayana told journalists he is traumatised by the incident and wants to go home.

The incident allegedly occurred at the Huis Marais university residence on Sunday morning (May 15), The victim who was sleeping heard a noise at around 4am. He awoke and saw that the white student was urinating on his desk, books and laptop.

When he was allegedly asked why he was doing this by the victim, he allegedly said it is what they do to black boys.