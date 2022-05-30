Olinda Chapel and Tytan traditional wedding, cake cutting ceremony

Paguhwa Extra give you a summary of the weekend events that saw singer Tytan Nkomo and socialite Olinda Chapel have another traditional wedding and cake cutting ceremony in the UK.

Only last year in December Olinda hinted at having another baby with Tytan after their reunion.

Taking to Facebook, she wrote, “I have an ask kana vanhu vakamborambana, vodzokerana. Zvinoita here kungotangidza patsva. New roora, new wedding, new mwana (I have a question, if a couple reunites after divorcing is it ok to start anew paying the brideprice all over again, rewedding and having another baby).”