Chamisa demonstrates pulling power in Binga with massive crowds

Hopewell Chin’ono: “After being denied passage to pass condolences to Chief Mabhikwa’s family by Zimbabwean police, main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa went to Binga where he was met by a massive crowd.”

After being denied passage to pass condolences to Chief Mabhikwa’s family by Zimbabwean police, main opposition leader @nelsonchamisa went to Binga where he was met by a massive crowd The wildly popular young opposition leader is facing President Mnangagwa in the 2023 elections! pic.twitter.com/bcox8eW5hQ — Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) May 28, 2022

“The wildly popular young opposition leader is facing President Mnangagwa in the 2023 elections!”