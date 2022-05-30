Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
Chamisa demonstrates pulling power in Binga with massive crowds

By Nehanda TV 25,697

Hopewell Chin’ono: “After being denied passage to pass condolences to Chief Mabhikwa’s family by Zimbabwean police, main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa went to Binga where he was met by a massive crowd.”

“The wildly popular young opposition leader is facing President Mnangagwa in the 2023 elections!”

