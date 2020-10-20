Ndirikunzwa kuda kubata vendor – Bustop TV skit

Our favourite comedians DRC and Maggie return to star in this hilarious Bustop TV skit titled ‘Ndirikunzwa kuda kubata vendor’ which satirically portrays vendors’ daily challenges with law enforcement authorities.

‘Ndirikunzwa kuda kubata vendor’ exposes how city council workers and police officers solicit for bribes from struggling vendors trying to make ends meet in these hard economic conditions.

In this much watch Bustop TV skit we actually get indepth understanding how female vendors sometimes tolerate sexual harassment to protect their goods from being confiscated by law enforcement agents.