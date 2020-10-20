White Party! Pay your Tax – Bustop TV skit

Outspoken comedians Maggie and Gonyeti feature in this new hilarious Bustop Tv skit titled White Party! Pay your Tax which is critical of the government’s use of taxpayers’ money.

This informative and humorous skit exposes how government corruption and abuse of taxpayers’ money has contributed to the deterioration of social services, health care and service delivery in the country.

Maggie and Gonyeti seek to conscientise the masses to hold the government to account on how taxpayers money is channelled and disbursed in the economy.