WATCH – Elizabeth Tsvangirai parties to Enzo Ishall’s ‘Siya Something’ hit

DJ Sparks the presenter on Zim Reality Eye TV shows us how Elizabeth Tsvangirai the former wife of late MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai was captured on video partying to Enzo Ishall’s hit song ‘Siya Something.’

In the video Elizabeth Tsvangirai appears to be having the best moments of her life partying like she is not affected by the current economic challenges affecting the majority of ordinary citizens.

In the intriguing video widowed Tsvangirai clad in an exotic silhouette outfit is being tucked with Benjamins ($US 100 notes) all over by an unidentified lady singing “Mhene, Mhene, siya something.”