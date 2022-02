Temba Mliswa on ED vs Chiwenga, plus why Joice Mujuru failed

Outspoken Norton MP Temba Mliswa (Independent) is asked to confirm if there is a power struggle between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Retired General Constantino Chiwenga.

Mliswa is also asked why despite such early promise former Vice President Joice Mujuru’s political career outside Zanu PF failed to take off and she is now currently in the political wilderness.