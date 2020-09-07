WATCH – Gideon Gono discusses Zimbabwe’s casino economy with Trevor Ncube

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor Gideon Gono discusses with Trevor Ncube how the political elements affected his monetary policies during his tenure as Central Bank boss.

Gono bemoans that when he became Reserve Bank governor he inherited a plethora of problems such as corruption, greed, external forces (sanctions) and a political system trying to preserve itself.

Zimbabwe, according to Gono can limp out of the casino economics if they address the elephant in the room which is the legislative instruments and strong institutions not dependent on individuals.