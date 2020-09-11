Gono reflects on what he could have done differently as RBZ governor – VIDEO

Reserve Bank ex governor Gideon Gono says he has no regrets on the decisions he made while he was still running the central bank, but says he wishes he had astutely stood with his principles.

Gono stresses that they were instances when he made progress to tone down inflation but politicians would interfere and disrupt the progress.

The former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe boss also noted that he bluntly stated that the indigenisation policy was killing investor confidence but was not listened to by politicians.