Jah Master and Haitham Kim drop sensational ‘Hello Mwari Remix’ VIDEO

Transcending ZimDancehall chanter Jah Master has released an electrifying remix of his phenomenal hit ‘Hello Mwari’ featuring Tanzanian silky songstress Haitham Kim.

Remix visuals of Jah Master’s hit song were shot in the heart of Dar es Salaam featuring self styled prophet Passion Java.

Hello Mwari remix is laced with sweet melodious Swahili and Shona vocals interchangeably sung by Jah Master and Haitham Kim in ecstatic rhythm.

The beautiful scenery and well executed script in Hello Mwari’s remix just puts the icing on the cake that the well decorated video is a must watch.