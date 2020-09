Gono narrates how he brokered deal between Mugabe and Tsvangirai – VIDEO

Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono narrates how he brokered a deal between the late former president Robert Mugabe and opposition MDC leader Morgan Tsvangirai which he claims saved the then ‘fragile’ 2009 Government of National Unity (GNU).

Gono explains he created back door channels to settle the differences between Mugabe and Tsvangirai after the then MDC leader supposedly walked out of the GNU in October 2009.