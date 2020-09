Former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono narrates his humble beginnings in an interview with Trevor Ncube. He speaks on how he started as a tea boy, messenger and office cleaner at National Breweries to rise to become a powerful individual in the corporate world.

Gono says he realised that everyone can’t start at the top when he was a tea boy and developed a resolve that he would venture into banking and the corporate world no matter what obstacles or odds were against him.