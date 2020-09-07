Videos for Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans
Kasukuwere speaks to SABC on political landscape one year after Mugabe’s passing

7,800

Self exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has bemoaned that Zimbabwe’s political landscape continues to be a divided and contested terrain that has invited negative global attention that the country is a failed pariah state that is in a continuous cycle of conflict.

Kasukuwere notes that President Emmerson Mnangagwa must put into practice and action the narrative that he is a listening leader, and listen to the grievances of citizens, opposition political activists, civic society and other relevant stakeholders.

He notes that the current political temperatures are too toxic to engender a functional democracy, national development and unity, hence, they have to be reduced for there to be genuine dialogue.

