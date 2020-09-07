Kasukuwere speaks to SABC on political landscape one year after Mugabe’s passing

Self exiled former cabinet minister Saviour Kasukuwere has bemoaned that Zimbabwe’s political landscape continues to be a divided and contested terrain that has invited negative global attention that the country is a failed pariah state that is in a continuous cycle of conflict.

Kasukuwere notes that President Emmerson Mnangagwa must put into practice and action the narrative that he is a listening leader, and listen to the grievances of citizens, opposition political activists, civic society and other relevant stakeholders.

He notes that the current political temperatures are too toxic to engender a functional democracy, national development and unity, hence, they have to be reduced for there to be genuine dialogue.