WATCH – “South Africa endorsed the coup,” Ibbo Mandaza tells SABC

Political analyst Dr Ibbo Mandaza has told the SABC that South Africa endorsed the November 2017 military coup which dethroned the former late Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe.

Mandaza was speaking on the first anniversary of Mugabe’s passing.

He said South Africa and the African Union were complicit to call Mugabe’s November 2017 ouster for what it was, which was a coup by blessing it.

According to Mandaza, President Emmerson Mnangagwa met with the then South African leader Jacob Zuma as head of state before his epic return and inauguration as Zimbabwe’s leader.