‘None but ourselves can free ourselves in this crisis,” Haruzivishe tells SABC

Political activist Makomborero Haruzivishe has noted that only Zimbabweans can free themselves from President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s authoritarian regime which he claims is currently using the Covid-19 pandemic as a smokescreen to shut down democratic space.

Haruzivishe bemoans how the military capture of state institutions is a deplorable reality because those in power don’t care about the people’s livelihoods but only about self enrichment.

According to Haruzivishe, if formal institutions cannot illuminate the will of the people before the 2023 elections, then citizens will have no option but to take to the streets to defend their democratic rights.