“No hard feelings or bad blood,” says Freeman and Mai Titi as Jah Master bags USD$1000

Comedian cum musician Mai Titi and Zimdancehall prodigy Freeman have said that they don’t harbour any hard feelings or bad blood for Jah Master, who has been crowned the USD 1000 prize winner in Nash TV’s Color Riddim battle for views.

Freeman and Mai Titi noted that their presence in the competition actually made Jah Master’s hit Hello Mwari which garnered more than one million views to get the attention and traction it got.

Nash TV’s Color Riddim battle according to Mai Titi and Freeman is a platform for rising artistes and underdogs to get recognition in the music circles.