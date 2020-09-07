Ben Freeth rubbishes Zim’s USD 3,5 billion land compensation deal – VIDEO

SADC Tribunal Rights Watch spokesperson in Zimbabwe Ben Freeth has rubbished President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration efforts to pay white farmers USD 3,5 billion, in a land deal he branded a propaganda coup meant to appear as if the ZANU PF government is returning to the rule of law.

Freeth bemoaned that Mnangagwa’s regime does not have funds for the promised USD 3,5 billion which has made the dispossessed white farmers to be skeptical on the deal being forthcoming.

He says the land compensation deal will not lead to increased agrarian production as only a small fraction of former white farmers will be allocated their farms back which they are likely not keen to return to anyway.