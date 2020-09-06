Is Zanu PF Reversing Land Reform? | The Week | S09 Ep 01

This week the hurumende said they would pay USD3.5 Billion as compensation to white former farmers who lost their farms during land reform! Yep Zanu PF are reversing land reform! So the War Vets are protesting – against Zanu PF!

Also this week Murehwa vendors got arrested for cheering the wrong president. And Cyril Ramaphosa says he will resend his delegation to investigate the crisis in Zimbabwe – and he is determined that this time they won’t just have tea and crumpets at State House and then be kicked out of the country! For this and more, Comrade Fatso has you covered!