WATCH – ZACRAS explains the importance of community radios during covid-19

Zimbabwe Association of Community Radio Stations (ZACRAS) national coordinator Vivienne Marara highlights the importance of Community Radio Initiatives (CR1s) during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Marara explains that the CRIs play a key role in promoting access to information to marginalised communities that do have access to traditional media.

The ZACRAS national coordinator also notes that the organisation has been doing several initiatives to ensure that marginalised communities are capacitated with the requisite skills and knowhow to disseminate accurate information about the Covid-19 preventative measures, statistics and infographics to help curb the spread of the rampaging global pandemic.