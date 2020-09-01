WATCH – Doug Coltart comment on Hopewell Chinóno’s deteriorating health in prison

Human rights lawyer Doug Coltart, who is part of investigative journalist Hopewell Chinóno’s legal team, says Chinóno’s health has deteriorated in Chikurubi maximum prison.

Coltart says in his recent visit to see his client in Chikurubi maximum prison, Chin’ono complained of chest pains, loss of appetite, fever, and headaches, symptoms indicating a possible Covid-19 infection.

Recently six inmates tested positive in opposition activist Jacob Ngarivhume’s cell.

According to Coltart his client Chinóno recently received medical attention and was tested for Covid-19 pending results.

Coltart bemoans that as Chinóno’s legal team they have been consistently raising the Covid-19 scare issue during the bail hearings which apparently has been falling on deaf ears.