Award-winning ZimDancehall chanter Soul Jah Love has released an emotionally charged song titled Vaida Kundinyudza which resonates with his recent shortcomings that dented his musical career.

In Vaida Kundinyudza Soul Jah Love displays his lyrical prowess and exceptional storytelling dexterity which is guaranteed to woe fans in an emotional trance.

Soul Jah Love in this new gem confesses that he has managed to weather the storm and overcome his challenges because of God’s abundant grace.