“Be careful what you wish for…’’ there is an ongoing crisis in Zimbabwe – VIDEO

At a time when most ordinary Zimbabweans are trying to escape the ongoing harsh political and economic realities they have been exposed to, a young sweet boy is trending on various social media platforms for literally crying to go to Zimbabwe.

The adage, “be careful of what you wish for, you might just get it,” is a proverbial warning that the desired outcome of things we seek may not be as desirable once they have been attained.

The young boy is probably not aware of the state sponsored abductions, deteriorating health services, voodoo economics and ruinous policies being engineered by the current ZANU PF government.

It will probably take a couple of years for the sweet boy who appears on the viral video clip courtesy of Tik Tok to be able to grasp what he is wishing for is undesirable.