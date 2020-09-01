Muchehiwa’s lawyer says the state was responsible for his abduction – VIDEO

Opposition activist Tawanda Muchehiwa’s lawyer advocate Nqobani Sithole says the state was responsible for his client’s tragic abduction and torture were he sustained extensive kidney damage.

Sithole stressed that the High Court order was conclusive and issued a statement to the state to produce Muchehiwa in 72 hours and they complied which was an admission of its own.

Muchehiwa’s lawyer says no Zimbabwean person deserves to suffer such kind of state sponsored barbaric abductions at the hands of their own government which has an obligation to protect its citizens.