WATCH – Mahere says don’t judge Masotsha before due process

MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere has said its important to not judge Bulawayo women’s assembly chair Tendai Masotsha before due process and investigations. Masocha was initially implicated in Tawanda Muchehiwa’s abduction that was caught on CCTV footage.

Mahere says Masotsha is being implicated for playing a part in Muchehiwa’s abduction because there are speculations that Masotsha was allegedly the informer who led suspected state agents to Muchehiwa’s location.

The MDC Alliance spokesperson notes that the CCTV footage exposes the state of being the perpetrators of Muchehiwa’s abduction.

Mahere bemoans that the government has been complicit in investigating Muchehiwa’s abduction as no arrests in connection with the case have been made so far.